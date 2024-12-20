Fadnavis announces SIT, judicial probe into Sarpanch’s murder in Beed

The CM revealed that criminal charges have already been filed against Valmik Karad in one case. He assured that if connections to other incidents emerge, strict action will follow

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday addressed the Legislative Assembly during a short-term discussion and made a statement on the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej, Beed district. He announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a judicial inquiry to probe the incident.

Fadnavis revealed that criminal charges have already been filed against Valmik Karad in one case. He assured that if connections to other incidents emerge, strict action will follow.

The shocking chain of events

Fadnavis detailed the gruesome chain of events that led to Deshmukh’s murder. On December 6, Ashok Ghule, Sudarshan Ghule, and Pratik Ghule allegedly visited the office of Avaada Energy, a company heavily invested in wind energy in Beed, where they assaulted the watchman and senior project manager. Following the attack, the victims contacted Sarpanch Deshmukh, who intervened to stop the culprits. A video of Deshmukh’s associates retaliating against the accused later went viral.

On December 9, as Deshmukh was returning to his village alone in a car, he stopped at a petrol pump and met his cousin. Shortly after, at a toll plaza, a black Scorpio and another vehicle intercepted their car. The attackers smashed the windows, dragged Deshmukh out, and brutally assaulted him. They tied him with wires, continued the assault, and fled after he succumbed to his injuries.

Political and criminal nexus

Fadnavis revealed that Deshmukh’s brother had been in continuous contact with Vishnu Mahadev Chate, a key figure in the incident. Despite assurances of Deshmukh’s release, he was subjected to a fatal assault. The attackers targeted his eyes, although they were not burned as initially alleged. Fadnavis emphasized the brutality of the murder, describing it as a cold-blooded act.

Action against Valmik Karad and other accused

The incident on December 6 also saw Valmik Karad issuing threats under Chate’s direction. Karad, along with Sudarshan Ghule, had demanded Rs 2 crore in extortion and threatened to halt Avaada Energy’s operations. Fadnavis assured the Assembly that anyone found guilty in either of the interconnected cases would face strict action, regardless of their affiliations.

Plans for crackdown

To combat organized crime in Beed, Fadnavis proposed a comprehensive crackdown on land mafias and other criminals. He confirmed that the accused in this case could face charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Dual investigations and relief measures

An SIT led by senior officers and a judicial inquiry will investigate the case, with Fadnavis setting a timeline of three to six months for the completion of these probes. He also announced Rs 10 lakh in financial aid for Deshmukh’s family, asserting that no monetary compensation could match the loss of the young Sarpanch’s life.

The Chief Minister concluded with a stern warning to criminal elements in Beed, pledging to uproot their activities and ensure justice for the victim.