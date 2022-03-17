Fadnavis accorded grand welcome in Nagpur after winning Goa Assembly polls

Nagpur: Hundreds of workers of the Nagpur city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accorded a rousing welcome to Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition in State Assembly on his return to Nagpur after the party’s resounding victory in Goa Assembly elections.

The BJP had appointed Fadnavis as the election in-charge of Goa. At Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, a large number of enthusiastic party workers had gathered to welcome Fadnavis. Big hoardings welcoming Fadnavis were erected outside the Airport.

On his arrival around 9.30 am, Fadnavis boarded a saffron coloured open van. A road show was held in which he waved hands and accepted greetings from the people and party activists lined along the route. The road show was held from near Hotel Pride to Dr Hedgewar Chowk. The rally reached the residence of Nitin Gadkari, near Hotel Radisson Blu. Later a public meeting near Gadkari’s residence was held where Fadnavis was felicitated.