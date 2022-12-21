Facilities should be available in Maharashtra’s govt hospitals: Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday demanded that the recruitment of doctors and other employees with adequate availability of ventilators and medicines in Nagpur Medical College.Pawar said that a seventeen-year-old girl who had die in front of her parents due to non-availability of ventilators in Nagpur Medical College Hospital is an unfortunate incident and its a matter of shame for the government.In order to avoid the recurrence of this incident, adequate ventilators should be made available in government hospitals in the state and care should be taken to ensure that they are kept running.Medicines and other materials should be kept available in hospitals.

Adequate number of doctors and other staff should be maintained. When starting a new hospital or medical college, the staff of the previous hospital should not be displaced, he added.Nagpur Medical College Hospital and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital receive more than one million patients in a year including outpatients and inpatients.

Therefore, more attention is needed for the empowerment of these hospitals.Pawar demanded immediate attention to improve the condition of all government hospitals in the state.Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan promised to take action on the matter and take necessary measures to prevent deaths due to lack of ventilators.

