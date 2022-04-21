Extortion, Atrocity Case: Accused Rahul Buty arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: After managing to evade arrest for six days, Rahul Buty, accused in extortion and atrocity case was finally nabbed by Gittikhadan Police. Buty had threatened his female friend to leak her private pictures and demanded Rs 5 lakh from her.

The duo had shared a relationship. However, things went south and their relationship ended on a bad note. Buty was reportedly furious over the victim’s breakup with him. Irked over which, he started harassing the victim and also threatened to public her intimate pictures and videos.

The complainant has also alleged that Buty used to thrash her and subjected her to casteist abuses. Left with no options at sight, the victim then approached Gittikhadan Police with a complaint. Buty had managed to slip for six days with the help of his contacts. However, cops managed to arrest him on Tuesday night. cops have produced Buty before court and got his custody till Thursday.

