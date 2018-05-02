Externed goon killed in Kotwali, 2 held

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Kotwali area, after an externed goon was brutally stabbed to death by two, amid stringent police bandobast on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr here, on Friday.

The deceased identified as Sonu, who was notorious goon and had several offences registered against him. Taking cognisance on his antisocial activities, he was externed from city boundaries. However, Sonu somehow managed to breach the heavy police bandobast and fell prey to brutal assault. Cops have reportedly rounded up two accused identified as Saurabh Ghate and Praveen Ghate in this connection.

In the meantime, an offence of murder was registered at Kotwali Police Station. Further probe is underway.



