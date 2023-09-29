Extension of periodicity of special trains for Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhat Festivals

Nagpur: In a bid to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhat Festivals, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the operation of several special train services.

The details are provided below:

07638 Sainagar Shirdi-Tirupati Weekly Special: Initially scheduled to operate until September 25, 2023, this service will now continue to run from October 16, 2023, until November 27, 2023.

07637 Tirupati-Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Special: Originally slated to run until September 24, 2023, this train will now be in operation from October 15, 2023, to November 26, 2023.

07196 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special: Previously set to run until September 28, 2023, this service will be extended from October 5, 2023, to November 30, 2023.

07195 Kazipet-Dadar Weekly Special: Initially programmed to run until September 27, 2023, this train’s operation will now span from October 4, 2023, to November 29, 2023.

07198 Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special: Initially slated to run until October 1, 2023, this service will now be extended from October 8, 2023, to November 26, 2023.

07197 Kazipet-Dadar Weekly Special: Initially scheduled until September 30, 2023, this train will now be operational from October 7, 2023, to November 25, 2023.

It is important to note that there will be no alterations in the existing schedules, composition, or halts for the aforementioned trains.

Reservation Details: Bookings for the extended journeys of special trains numbered 07638, 07196, and 07198, on special charges, will be open on September 30, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For comprehensive information regarding the timings at various halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

Passengers are urged to take note of this extension and make the most of this convenient arrangement.

