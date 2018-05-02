‘Explosive act’: Youth builds bomb, takes it to Police Station sending cops into a tizzy

Nagpur: In an “explosive act,” a youth built a bomb taking clues from YouTube videos and took the bomb in a bag to Nandanvan Police Station, sending the cops into a tizzy. Scared to the core of the consequences if the bomb went off, the youth, named Rahul Yuvraj Pagare (25) surrendered and asked the cops to defuse the bomb. The bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning. Rahul has been arrested.

Initially, Rahul Pagare, a resident of Plot No 42, Sai Baba Nagar, Kharbi, tried to mislead the cops by stating that he found the bomb near KDK College but later confessed to making the bomb himself after watching videos on YouTube.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone IV Dr Akshay Shinde, after losing both parents, Rahul was staying alone in different rented houses but had to shift frequently as he was not able to pay rent. Rahul worked in a salon after leaving studies after he failed in Standard IX. His mother died of tuberculosis while father died due to blood cancer in 2013. All his three sisters are married.

During interrogation, Rahul told the police that he learnt making the bomb after watching tutorials on YouTube. He extracted flash powder from firecrackers and filled petrol in a bottle from the fuel tank of his motorcycle. A charged mobile battery and a small 9 volt battery he used to trigger the bomb. As per the tutorial, he connected the wires from the battery to the petrol bottle. The battery was used for the explosion. After making the bomb, Rahul was scared of the blast and decided to dispose it off. Finally, he cut off wires of the bag and walked into the police station where he handed over the bag to the police at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

The shell-shocked cops immediately alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The BDDS men rushed to the police station and found that the bomb was defused. During interrogation, Rahul told the police that he found the bag lying abandoned in bushes near KDK college. The police team visited the spot and again started interrogation of him. The police grew suspicious of the statement of Rahul and took him to his place for checking where the police found raw material of the bomb. Finally, Rahul spilled the beans and confessed making the bomb.

An offence under sections 285, 286, 7,25 (A) of Arms Act and Section 123 of Mumbai Police Act was registered by Nandanvan police.