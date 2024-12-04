Experience the Magic of Sufi and Qawwali Music with Sagar Wali in Nagpur

Advertisement





Prepare for an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring Sufi and Qawwali melodies as internationally acclaimed artist Sagar Wali and his troupe take the stage in Nagpur on Sunday, December 15th, 2024.

Known for their captivating performances, Sagar Wali and his ensemble breathe life into Sufi poetry and timeless Qawwali compositions, transporting audiences to a realm of spiritual and emotional intensity. Their unique blend of harmonious voices and heartfelt music promises an enchanting experience that resonates deeply with listeners.

The event will take place at Telankhedi Garden, Civil Lines, Nagpur, starting at 5:00 PM onwards. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a musical journey through the rich traditions of Sufi and Qawwali music.

How to Book Tickets:

Secure your spot by visiting [Infivent.io](http://www.infivent.io). For more details, contact 9890131741.

Join us on December 15th for a night of mesmerizing tunes, spiritual depth, and musical brilliance that will leave a lasting impression on your heart and soul.