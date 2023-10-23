Experience the “IJSF” – world’s largest jewellery shopping extravaganza at Rokde Jewellers!

Wearing jewellery is an undeniable part of our rich heritage and culture. A person can enhance his style of elegance or celebrate every slice of life by sporting some attractive jewellery. Keeping all of this in mind, Rokde Jewellers has been offering for decades a timeless and exquisite piece of jewellery that is not only great with your pocket but also stirs up your soul every time you hold it.

During this festive season, Rokde Jewellers delight to become a integral part of the India Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF), which is a unique B2C Direct Marketing initiative by GJC, to completely disrupt the retail jewellery trade and to revive the positive ecosystem for the Gem and Jewellery Industry and its value chain, across India. The B2C festival aims at providing gratification to consumers on purchase of jewellery, based on a threshold value spent at the retailer store. It is the only scheme in India which will penetrate the masses to inﬂuence their interest in jewellery, thereby creating ‘Inclusivity for all’. Which is rightfully reflected in the tagline of this festival- ‘Chamkegi Sabki Kismat!’.

This IJSF event is taking place from 15th October to 22nd November 2023. And from the very beginning, Rokde Jewellers experienced huge response from customers for this event. Customers are getting happy with the world’s largest jewellery shopping extravaganza. Immerse yourself in the credibility that comes from the best business practices and the allure of authentic jewellery. When you shop from India Jewellery Shopping Festival, you’re not just getting jewellery; you’re associating with rokde jewellers which is recognised as one of the finest jewellers across the country by GJC.

IJSF offers some dazzling and extraordinary rewards that make your every moment unforgettable. Reward for this event is as follows:

● Assured coupon & limited edition silver coin on purchase of jewellery worth ₹25,000/-

● 5 prizes of 1 kg gold each*

● 5 prizes of Jadau jewellery worth ₹10 lakhs each*

● 5 prizes of Temple jewellery worth ₹10 lakhs each*

● 10 prizes of Diamond and precious stone studded jewellery worth ₹5 lakhs each*

● 10 prizes of Gold jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakhs each*

● 100 prizes of Diamond studded gold coin from “DIVINE SOLITAIRES”*

You can get more details about this event and Process Of Prize Selection on GJC & IJSF website.

IJSF is not just about jewellery – it’s a celebration of elegance, inclusivity, and authenticity. Experience the joy of having exclusive access to jewellery designs inspired by the latest trends. Whether you’re a trendsetter or a classic enthusiast, IJSF has something for everyone. And let’s not forget the icing on the cake – the prospect of winning big prizes and rewards that add an extra sparkle. ensuring that you’re part of a legacy of excellence. During the golden moments of festivals like Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, Rokde Jewellers is ready to make these moments more celebratory with this event. So when are you coming to our showroom to experience this world’s largest jewellery shopping extravaganza?

