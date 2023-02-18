Experience Luxury Services of Banking and Security with IndusInd Bank PIONEER

You deserve everything premium. So why should your banking services be any different? If you’re looking for premium banking services with a reputed bank, your search ends with IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER Banking and Wealth Management Program.

IndusInd Bank PIONEER offers top-of-the-line privileges and benefits to HNIs, business owners, C-level executives, SMEs, NRIs, and affluent individuals like you. It provides innovative solutions to help you with wealth creation, management, and protection with a transparent and honest approach.

Read on to find out all about IndusInd Bank PIONEER.

Personal Banking

Open your savings account with IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER and avail of top-of-the-line privileges like no minimum balance requirements, no transaction charges, special offers on lockers, and more. The account comes with dedicated relationship and service managers, innovative solutions and a transparent approach, ensuring that you experience a whole new level of banking and beyond. Enjoy unmatched premium benefits with ultimate convenience.

Business Banking

IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER allows you to experience luxury business banking like never before with the PIONEER current account. Enjoy the best-in-class innovative solutions like cheque-protect solutions and more. Avail of benefits like higher fund transfer limits, lifetime offers on lockers and more.

Premium Cards

Access the all-metal credit and debit cards for a luxurious experience.

PIONEER Heritage Credit Card

Keep up with your discerning lifestyle with convenience. Enjoy the all-new PIONEER Heritage metal credit card with handpicked features, privileges, and benefits, including low foreign currency markup, unlimited access to airport lounges, unlimited golf access, no cash withdrawal charges, complimentary movie tickets and much more.

PIONEER Debit Card

The PIONEER state-of-the-art contactless debit card comes loaded with features, giving you a unique identity. Get a complimentary debit card on becoming a PIONEER member. Spend with convenience and enjoy a host of exclusive benefits, including offers on movie tickets, discounts on bill payments, zero cross border markup, higher spending limits, etc.

PIONEER Legacy Credit Card

This contactless credit card offers the best-in-class rewards for all your travel and lifestyle expenses. What makes this card unique is the exclusive benefits and privileges customised for your refined taste. The benefits include lounge access, discounts on movie ticket bookings, reward points, and more.

PIONEER Foreign Currency Card

This is the best companion for all travel lovers. From zero currency conversion charges to 24/7 availability, this premium card is designed to support you through every journey.

Wealth Management

Effective management of wealth is crucial to growing it. But with IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER, you don’t need to be an expert at it. Their highly experienced teams of experts will work with you to understand your goals and risk appetite and suggest you the right products to achieve your investment objectives.

Recap of PIONEER Benefits

The PIONEER Program is unlike your regular savings or current account. It offers enhanced features and customised services to its customers and is a perfect choice if you want high-class banking and wealth management services but don’t have a lot of time at your disposal. IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER offers unmatched privileges and benefits like-

Premium banking services with zero transaction charges in saving account

High deposit limit, free and unlimited cheque returns, and best-in-class trade pricing for current account

Lifestyle benefits like offers on Swiggy, Big Basket, and BookMyShow, PIONEER debit and credit cards in metal form factor, golf benefits, lounge access, and much more

Locker benefits

High ATM transaction limit

Customised and premium services

High insurance coverage

Highly advanced and secure digital banking technology

Expert wealth management services that fit your goals and requirements

Final Words

IndusInd Bank’s PIONEER is your one-stop destination for luxury banking services with investment and insurance features and unmatched benefits. Join PIONEER program today and enjoy a unique and holistic banking experience.

