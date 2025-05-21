Exhibition Centre on Land Reserved for Public Amenities and No Development Zone: Thakre

Advertisement



Nagpur: While government agencies are demolishing the homes of poor and cracking down on small hawkers, the same authorities are constructing an Exhibition Centre at Dabha—on land reserved for public amenities and declared a No Development Zone by Defence Establishment—without securing any mandatory permissions. This blatant violation of rules, seemingly to benefit select private entities, was strongly condemned by Vikas Thakre, MLA from West Nagpur and President of Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee.

Thakre has lodged complaints with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding immediate action against the concerned officials. He has also submitted a complaint to Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), urging a halt to ongoing construction and calling for FIRs to be registered against the responsible officials. Additionally, he has written to Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Maintenance Command of Indian Air Force (IAF), demanding strict action.

According to Thakre, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), headed by Brijesh Dixit, is constructing International Exhibition Centre on land (Khasra No. 175, Mouza Dabha) through M/s NCC Limited, directly opposite the main gate of IAF’s Headquarters Maintenance Command in West Nagpur—his constituency. As per Revenue Department’s 7/12 record, this land is classified as Zudpi Jungle, meaning any construction is strictly prohibited. The land belongs to Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV) and is designated for agroforestry education and research. The Social Forestry Department had also undertaken plantation work on part of the land in 2020–21.



As per Development Plan (DP) of Nagpur, the land is reserved for a burial ground, public service facilities/buses, secondary school, road, and a golf club/playground. These reservations are still in force, as no changes have been notified by State Government. Therefore, the construction of an Exhibition Centre is not permitted under any circumstance.

Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) had passed orders directing not to use playgrounds for purposes other than sports and recreational activities. In another order dated 26-02-2025 in PIL No. 16/2025, HC had stated agricultural university land cannot be allotted for any purpose other than university use as per Government Resolutions dated 13-07-2004 and 31-05-2011 and restrained private respondents, to whom PDKV land was allotted, from undertaking any development or construction until further orders, and has directed the State Government to submit a reply in the matter. Thus, construction has been started also in contempt of orders of HC.

Most critically, MSIDC and M/s NCC Limited have commenced construction without obtaining the mandatory Fire NOC, building plan approval from NIT, Consent to Establish from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), or environmental clearance from Environment Department.

The land lies immediately adjacent to a Defence establishment. According to the Ministry of Defence guidelines dated 18.05.2011, no construction is allowed within 100 meters of a Defence installation, and high-rise buildings are restricted within 500 meters. Furthermore, the land forms part of the catchment area of Futala Lake. By proceeding with construction, MSIDC is flouting all these regulations.

Initially, it was announced that an Agriculture Convention Centre would be built on the site, and the government sanctioned around Rs 228 crore for the same. However, signage now put up by MSIDC and M/s NCC Limited confirms that the structure being built is an Exhibition Centre comprising various types of commercial activities.

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had previously exposed scams worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Nagpur Metro Rail Project during Brijesh Dixit’s tenure. The same pattern of disregard for rules is now evident in MSIDC. A majority of the contracts under Nagpur Metro were awarded to M/s NCC Limited, some without a tender process, during Dixit’s tenure. The same company is now executing this project under MSIDC, indicating a clear nexus between Dixit and NCC Limited.

Thakre has demanded strict action against Brijesh Dixit, and the concerned officials of MSIDC, PDKV, and NCC Limited. He has also called upon CM, NIT and IAF to immediately halt the construction and lodge FIRs against all responsible parties.

