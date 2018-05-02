Excise Deptt trains gun on liquor shops, restros as Covid cases rise in Nagpur

Nagpur: Concerned over rising novel cases of Covid-19 in the city, the vigilant officials of Excise Department has decided to crackdown on wine shops and restaurants over violation of guidelines issued by the District Administration to contain the outrage of the virus borne disease.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, Pramod Sonone, Excise Superintendent informed that the department has formed six flying squads for surprise check.

“There have been a lot of complaints that liquor shops and restaurants flaunting Covid-19 norms. The administration has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) but the rules are being often violated. This has been attributed in rising cases of the pandemic. Following which the Excise Department has formed six flying squads for surprise check and issued advisory to the officers to conduct strict action against violators,” the Superintendent said.

Amid the rising fear of second wave of Covid-19 seeping into the city, with the number of positive cases touched nearly 500 mark on Sunday. Following which the city continued to detect around 300-400 daily cases. Later, District Collector Ravindra Thakre left the anxious parents in lurch as he announced that the schools in rural Nagpur will start from November 26, despite the high positivity rate. The move had drawn criticism from both parent and teacher fertility.

The ease of restrictions followed by Festival shopping and gathering has been attributed to rise in cases with experts predicting the threshold of the second wave. Hence, adhering SOP and following norms set by the administration is paramount to contain the spread of pandemic.

– Shubham Nagdeve