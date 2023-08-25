Excise Department raids establishments on Amravati Road in Nagpur

Nagpur: The State Excise Department has conducted raids on several establishments along Amravati Road near Waddhamna, alleging that they were violating the norms set by the department.

According to sources, the Excise Department received a tip-off that hotels such as Atmosphere and Green Garden, among others located on Amravati Road, were allegedly serving liquor and hookah to their patrons. Subsequently, teams from the Excise Department were dispatched to these hotels.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Excise Superintendent Surendra Manpiya stated, ‘We received confidential information about certain irregularities at various establishments on Amravati Road. Promptly responding, we have taken action. Our team is currently on-site. I am awaiting further details about the raid,’ he added.

