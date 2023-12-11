Exam stress: MBBS student of Nagpur GMCH ends life

Advertisement

Nagpur: Depressed over performance in the examanation, a final year MBBS student of Government Medical College and Hosptial (GMCH) Nagpur committed suicide by jumping before a train in Butibori area. The incident sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity in the city.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Kakade (24), a native of Washim.

According to police, Pawan was living in the Hostel No 4 of the GMCH. His father is a teacher in a school while sister is a practising doctor. His roommates told the police that Pawan was fearing that he would not clear the final year examination. This fear sunk him in the depression, said police.

On Saturday, he jumped before the running train in the Butibori area, police said. Staff of Butibori police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death. The police are investigating the circumstance that pushed the young man to suicide.

A pall of gloom prevailed over the GMCH, Nagpur on Sunday, a day after a final year MBBS student Pawan Kakade died by suicide. Students, especially of MBBS courses, were visibly disturbed and deeply affected by the loss of their friend and classmate. In expression of solidarity and mourning, the students organized a candle light march in the evening. They paid tributes to Pawan and demanded introspection and change.

As per information provided by police to the media, Pawan had gone into a depression due to exam stress which led him to take the drastic step. Students contested it was not the only trigger. They described Pawan as a bright student who consistently performed well in exams.

Students said that there is lack of focus on student well-being, particularly mental health. Pointing out the critical issue of mental health support for medical students, the students demanded immediate corrective steps from the government to address their concerns. They called for improved living conditions, better work-life balance, and implementation of mental health programmes specifically designed for medical students.

