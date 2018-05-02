Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 10th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Ex-MLA from Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India

Pakistan’s record of using unfair means of treatment against the minority communities was exposed once again after a former legislator of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party sought political asylum in India in one of the latest reports of atrocities across the Muslim-majority country.

Baldev Kumar, a former MLA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Barikot in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa assembly, is in India, along with his family, to seek political asylum in New Delhi.

Baldev, 43, no longer wants to return to Pakistan and has alleged that minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs, are being prosecuted in Pakistan.

In 2016, a sitting MLA from his constituency was assassinated. Baldev was charged with a false murder case and acquitted in 2018. However, the above incident was not the only incident of atrocities against minorities in the cash-strapped nation. In Pakistan, many such incidents are regularly reported where Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men.

The recent incident of abduction, forcible marriage and religious conversion of a Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib is a telling example. Jagjit Kaur daughter of the Granthi of Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan, was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam after her marriage to a Muslim man.

The matter had raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Happening Nagpur
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Nagpur Crime News
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
पावसाचा अतिवृष्टीमुळे घर पडल्याने धरमनगर पिपरी येथील रहिवासी बावणे कुंटुबिय बेघर
पावसाचा अतिवृष्टीमुळे घर पडल्याने धरमनगर पिपरी येथील रहिवासी बावणे कुंटुबिय बेघर
Hindi News
विवादास्पद मीटर कायम रख एसएनडीएल को हटाया
विवादास्पद मीटर कायम रख एसएनडीएल को हटाया
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
Trending News
Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer
Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer
Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am
Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am
Featured News
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
32-yr-old held at IGIA for impersonating elderly
32-yr-old held at IGIA for impersonating elderly
Trending In Nagpur
Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary
Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
विडिओ : युवाओ को रोजगार और महिला सशक्तिकरण होगी पहली प्राथमिकता – भाजपा नेता मोहन मते
विडिओ : युवाओ को रोजगार और महिला सशक्तिकरण होगी पहली प्राथमिकता – भाजपा नेता मोहन मते
Nagpur witnesses decline in road accidents in 2019
Nagpur witnesses decline in road accidents in 2019
Three girls including minor molested in different parts of city
Three girls including minor molested in different parts of city
State offers quota in medical seats for posting in rural areas
State offers quota in medical seats for posting in rural areas
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
सकारात्मक सोच व आत्मविश्वास के साथ जिंदादिली से जिये- प्रो. डॉ. प्रितम गेडाम
सकारात्मक सोच व आत्मविश्वास के साथ जिंदादिली से जिये- प्रो. डॉ. प्रितम गेडाम
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145