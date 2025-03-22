Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim to grace BSC awards function in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Former India stumper Saba Karim will grace the Bankers’ Sports Council (BSC) annual awards function to be held on March 25 at Narayani Memorial hall, MKH Sancheti Public School and Junior College, Hindustan Colony, Wardha Road, Nagpur at 5.30 pm.

Addressing a press conference Rahul Joshi, Secretary, BSC, said that around 14 sportspersons from the city apart from winners of various BSC tournaments will be rewarded during the function.

Gold Rate Saturday 22 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,100/- Gold 22 KT 81,900 /- Silver / Kg 98,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Vijay Lokpally, former Deputy Editor, The Hindu will be the special guest. Chess queen WGM Divya Deshmukh of Nagpur will be rewarded with the Late V V Naik Trophy for her outstanding performance throughout the year, informed Joshi.

Similarly, Vidarbha Under-23 captain Mandar Mahalle, basketball organiser Shiv Chhatrapati award winner Shatrughna Gokhale. Khushroo Poacha, chess player Sheetal Panbude, Smita Thakare, Adv Bhanudas Kulkarni, Vidarbha Ranji coach Usman Ghani, handball player Harpreet Singh Randhawa, basketball player Gunjan Mantri, carrom player Nikhil Lokhande will be the awardees.

BSC Vice-President Sharad Padhye, Treasurer Rajesh Joshi and others were also present during the press conference.

Advertisement