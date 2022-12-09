Every person is a Hindu who considers India as his own, asserts RSS chief Dr Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said “Every person is a Hindu who considers India as his own. Accept it in adverse situations. No matter what language a person speaks, what religion he practices or whether he is an atheist, he considers the country as his own, he is a Hindu,” he asserted.

Dr Bhagwat further said, “Every Hindu should be patriotic and it must be his or her basic character. If one loves one’s country, it doesn’t mean the land only, it means its culture, traditions, people, rivers and every aspect encompassing the nation.”

Addressing a gathering during the concluding programme of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg of RSS at Reshimbagh ground, Dr Bhagwat also said, the RSS has worked for creating awareness about patriotism and imbibing it among the people of the country. Param Pujya Shri Shri Jagatguru Dr Mallikarjun Vishwaaradhya Shivacharya Mahaswamiji was the chief guest of the programme.

The ‘Shiksha Varg’ is the process of imbibing patriotism among the youth, who becomes a Swayamsevak after this course, said the RSS chief. Dr Bhagwat said, India gave the message of peace to the world. Now the whole world looks towards India as the land of peace and happiness. “You need to maintain relations with the world, but on your own terms, and for it, you need to become capable. Those who want to be independent should also become capable in respect of their security,” Dr Bhagwat emphasised.

India has the vision of world peace and now, we are heading towards becoming a Vishwaguru’ with this vision, said the RSS chief. He also said, people should think about what they can give to the country rather than asking what the country or society gives them. “Amid our own progress, we should live our lives thinking about the progress of the country and society,” he added.

Swamiji, in his speech said, the ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ of India is famous world-wide. “Our history is loaded with such stories that explain the bonding of Guru-Shishya’ and the Shiksha Varg of RSS is also an example of the same culture.” Talking about the effect of westernisation, Swamiji said, “The Western culture has captured the mind of Indian youth and kids. Today, their patriotism is on decline. RSS is on a mission to imbibe patriotism among youths through such training courses, which he added is the need of the hour.”

Earlier, Dakshinamurty, Sarva Varg Sarvadhikari, presided over the event. Ram Harkare, Vidarbha Prant Sanghchalak, and Shridhar Gadge, Nagpur Mahanagar Saha Sanghchalak also shared the dais.

Padma Shri Dr Shridhar Vembu, Founder, Zoho Corp; Folk Music artist Padma Shri Anwar Khan; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro; Vishad Mafatlal, Padmanabh Mafatlal Group; Adinath Hridayanath Mangeshkar, Krishna Mangeshkar, Baijayant Panda, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP; and Anurag Bahl were present during the event as guests.

Hundreds of participants from across the nation participated in this 25-day Varg. The participants demonstrated drills learnt during the training at the concluding event.

