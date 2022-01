ESR cleaning : Khamla (Pande-Lay-Out) ESR on Jan 12, Laxminagar Old ESR- on Jan 13, Laxminagar New – on Jan 14 & Takli Sim(Hingna T-Point) on Jan 15.

Nagpur: Every year NMC-OCW undertakes cleaning of storage Tanks i.e Elevated Service Reservoirs(ESR’s), Master Balancing Reservoirs(MBR’s) , Ground Service Reservoirs(GSR’s) and Sump Tanks. The Cleaning of the ESR’s plays a vital part in supplying good quality potable water to the citizens of Nagpur. Under this drive NMC-OCW has decided to clean Khamla (Pande-Lay-Out) ESR – Wednesday, 12th January,2022, Laxminagar Old ESR- Thursday, 13th January , Laxminagar New – Friday 14th January & Takli Sim(Hingna T-Point) ESR- Saturday 15th January,2022

The areas of the respective command areas which will be affected due to Tank cleaning are as follows:

Khamla ESR – Wednesday, 12th January,2022 : Pawanbhoomi, Ujwal Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Panchdeep Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sita Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Savitri Nagar, Tapovan Complex, Somalwada, Karve nagar,Pande layout, Old and New Sneh Nagar, Gawande Layout, Central Exice colony, malviyaNagar, Yogesham Layout, Lahari krupa , Ganguly Layout, Abhinav Colony, ParyavaranNagar, Narkeshri Layout, Mehar baba colony, Chhatrapati Nagar, Bagyoday Society,Nagbhoomi Layout, Doctor Colony

Laxminagar Old ESR- Thursday, 13th January,2022: Abhyankar nagar, bajaj nagar, Madhav nagar, Laxmi nagar, aath rasta square, NEERI,pawartoli, mate square, friends layout, VNIT, Gittikhadan layout, P&T layout, rahate layout,Income tax colony, Atrey L/o, SE railway colony, central excise colony, dhangarpura, tatyatope nagar, RPTS road, Jeril lawn square, Rahate colony square, Dikshabhumi road, etc.

Laxminagar New – Friday 14th January,2022 Surendra Nagar, Dev Nagar, LIC Colony, Nargudkar Layout, Vikas Nagar, Damodar Society,Santaji Colony, Old Ajni, NIT Layout Ajni, Dhote Layout Ajni, Chunabhatti Ajni, Ambika Nagar, Borkute Wada Ajni, Prashant Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Sahkar Nagar, Rahul Nagar, GajananNagar, Hindusthan Colony wardha Road, Pragtisheel Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Priyanka Wadi,Part of Chatrapati Nagar, Navjivan Colony, Neeri Colony.

Takli Sim(Hingna T-Point) Sump & ESR- Saturday 15th January,2022: Entire Hingna Road,Rajendra nagar,Kalyan nagar,Yashodha nagar, Vasudeo nagar Lumbinnagar gadge nagar,goodluck Society,mahada colony, Surve nagar,adarsh nagar, soudaminisociety, pragati nagar,shahane layout,baghani Layout, ,Trimurti nagar,Subhash Nagar,,Adhyapak Layout,LIG And MIG,HIG colony,Trishran Nagar,Ahilya Nagar,Hiranwar Layout,Prasad nagar , jalvhiar colony, mangaldham society, jaltarang, nelco society,NITBhagyashree Layout,Zade Layout,Ashtavinayak Nagar, Cosmos town, radheshyam nagar,sangharsh nagar , hiranwar layout, Ramabai ambedkar nagar, date layout, jaitala wasti,sasane layout, Sharda Nagar, Wankhede Layout, sai layout, etc.

During the period of Cleaning there will not be any Tanker water supply to the area.

Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

Details can be had from NMC_OCW Toll Free number 1800 266 9899.