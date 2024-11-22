eSports Betting Opportunities at Melbet

Advertisement





All about eSports Betting at Melbet

Betting on cyber sports is becoming increasingly popular among Melbet Indian players. This is fuelled by the dynamics of the games themselves and the opportunities for interactive participation. Regular tournaments and international championships allow you to not only cheer on your favourite teams, but also win on predictions. In addition, convenient access to statistics and analytics on cyber sports helps beginners and experienced players to be more informed in their betting. Read more in our review.

How Cyber Sports Betting Works

Betting on cybersports is a special type of sports betting related to the world of competitive video games. Here players can bet on the results of matches involving professional teams or individual players in popular disciplines.

At Melbet you can find the schedule of upcoming cyber sports matches and bet on any event by choosing the right market and odds.

How to make a cyber sports prediction step by step:

Market Research. Similar to regular sports betting, betting on cyber sports involves selecting the market, that is, the categories of bets you want to place. For example, in Dota 2 or League of Legends matches, you can bet not only on the winner, but also on more specific events such as “first blood” (first win over your opponent), number of cards won, and so on; Odds comparison. Each match and event has its own odds, which show the probability of the outcome. The lower the odds, the higher the probability, according to Mel Bet analysts, that the event will happen; LIVE betting. Melbet offers live betting on cyber sports matches. This format allows you to watch the game and adjust your bets depending on changes in the match, which is especially relevant for fast-paced games such as CS 2 and Overwatch; Live Match Broadcasting. Many operators, including Melbet, offer live streaming of matches. This helps you better understand what is happening in the game, notice changes in team strategy and make more informed bets.

How to Choose a Match to Bet On?

For starters, choose games you’re already familiar with to more easily understand team strategies and individual player skills. Some of the most popular disciplines offer a large selection of Mel Bet matches and betting markets:

Dota 2 and League of Legends are two of the most popular genres of “moba” (online multiplayer games) in which teams compete for control of a map. Here you can bet on the winner of the match, the number of cards, the exact score and individual events in the game;

Counter-Strike 2 (CS 2) is a team-based shooter where betting is possible on the winner of a map, the number of rounds, and winning a particular round. CS 2 is also popular for real-time betting, as each round adds new variations of the outcome;

Overwatch and Valorant are more recent games where team play and individual player skill are important. They are often bet on the winner of a particular round or match, as well as on the completion of certain tasks during the game.

Explanation of the Most Common Types of Betting on Cybersports

In the world of cyber sports betting, there are several main types of bets that help to diversify the game and offer unique options for bettors. Below we’ve broken down the most popular of them and how they work at Melbet.

Betting on the Winner of the Match

This is one of the simplest and most popular bets, also known as Match Winner. In this bet, you have to choose the team or player that you think will win the match. For example, if Team Aster and Team Nigma are playing in Dota 2 and you bet on Team Nigma, you will only win the bet if that team wins.

Winner of the Card

This type of bet, known as Map Winner, is particularly popular in games where the match is played in several stages (rounds). In eSports, the rounds are called “maps”. The most common games are CS 2, Dota 2 and League of Legends etc. In such betting, the prediction is made on what specific card a particular team will pick up. For example, in a CS 2 match between Astralis and GODSENT, you can bet that Astralis will win the first map. If they win on the selected map, your bet will be played.

Total Number of Cards Played

The Total Maps Played bet allows you to predict the number of maps that will be played in a match. This is usually an Over/Under format, such as more or less than 2.5 maps. If Quincy Crew and Wings Gaming are playing a series, you can bet that more than 2.5 cards will be played. In this case, your bet will win if at least three cards are played.

First Blood or First Murder

Betting on First Blood/Kill makes the game even more exciting as it predicts which team will make the first kill in the match. This is a common choice for betting on games such as Dota 2 and League of Legends. For example, if you believe that Thunder Predators will be the first to draw “first blood” in a match, your bet will win if they are the first to make a kill.

Total Number of Homicides

This bet, known as Total Kills, is also in the Over/Less format and predicts the total number of kills in a match. For example, in a CS 2 match

between Tyloo and Blink, you can bet that the total number of kills will be greater than 2.5. If the teams have three or more kills, your bet will be played.

Absolute Winner of the Tournament

An Outright Winner bet requires predicting the winner of an entire tournament or championship rather than a specific match. This option is suitable for major tournaments such as the Intel Extreme Masters or League of Legends World Championship. For example, on Mel Bet you can bet on PSG Talon to win the World Championship. If the team actually wins, your bet will win and you will receive your winnings subject to the odds.