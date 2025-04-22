Escape from Pahalgam: Nagpur Family Survives Terror Attack

Advertisement



A terrifying terrorist attack struck near Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, as gunmen opened fire at the popular tourist destination of Baisaran meadow, claiming the lives of 26 people—many of them tourists.

Amid the chaos, a family from Nagpur found themselves caught in the crossfire. In a desperate attempt to escape the gunfire, Simran Rupchandani, along with Garv and Tilak Rupchandani, leapt from a hillside. Simran sustained a leg fracture during the escape but is reported to be safe.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, all three family members are now receiving assistance and support. The government has assured full cooperation to ensure their recovery and safe return.

This tragic incident has once again brought attention to the fragile security situation in the region, even in areas frequented by tourists. Authorities are continuing their investigation as security forces remain on high alert.

