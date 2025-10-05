EoW Arrests Dr. Sameer Paltewar in ₹17 Crore Meditrina Hospital Scam After 18 Days on the Run

Nagpur: After an 18-day delay since the registration of the offence, the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) has arrested Dr. Sameer Paltewar in connection with the ₹17 crore Meditrina Hospital scam.

A day earlier, Additional Sessions Judge A.V. Dhuldhule observed that Dr. Paltewar and 13 others, including his wife Sonali Paltewar, had allegedly formed shell companies and siphoned off large sums from Meditrina Hospital. The court has rejected the ad-interim bail pleas of all 14 accused.

Earlier on September 23, 2025, the ad-interim pre-arrest bail applications of these individuals were also dismissed.

The fifth FIR against Dr. Paltewar, his wife, and 16 others was filed by the Economic Offences Wing through Sitabuldi Police on September 17, 2025, following a complaint by Meditrina Hospital’s co-founder Ganesh Chakkarwar. The complaint alleged that ₹16.83 crore was diverted from the hospital through bogus consultancy and marketing bills between 2020 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Meditrina Hospital is also under multiple probes by local authorities. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has flagged several regulatory violations, and the Fire Department has declared the hospital premises unsafe due to the absence of adequate fire safety systems. Additionally, the Health Department has initiated proceedings to cancel the hospital’s IPD license.