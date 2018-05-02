Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Nov 30th, 2020
    Environment Minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been discharged from hospital, an official said on Monday. The official said that Rai will be under home isolation for the next few days following doctors’ advice.

    “On Sunday evening, the minister was discharged from hospital after his medical condition improved,” he said.

    On November 26, the environment minister had tested positive for coronavirus and had been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket. Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.

