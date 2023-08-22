Enraged MNS vandalize Amazon office in Nagpur over sale of Pakistan flag

Nagpur: A group of enraged activists belonging to Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday stormed the Amazon office located in Nagpur, and vandalized the property in protest against the sale of Pakistan flags on the platform. The incident took place on when MNS activists, carrying party flags, forcefully entered the Amazon office premises, causing damage to furniture and breaking window glasses using sticks.

A significant number of MNS activists barged into the Amazon office situated in Nagpur to protest against the platform’s alleged sale of Pakistan flags. The activists, reportedly incensed by the presence of such items for sale, swiftly entered the office premises, displaying party flags and demonstrating their anger.

Once inside, the activists began to vandalize the interior of the Amazon office. They were observed damaging furniture and breaking window glasses, causing substantial property damage. Despite the presence of a few policemen at the scene, their attempts to pacify the agitated activists proved ineffective in calming the situation.

The MNS activists raised slogans vehemently protesting the sale of Pakistan flags by Amazon. The protestors, steadfast in their stance, resorted to a sit-in protest (dharna) within the confines of the Amazon office, demanding that the platform cease the sale of items they deemed offensive.

