Enjoy Fresh and Authentic Indian Mithai Delivered to Your Home

Advertisement













Shree Vaishnavi Sweets has been a beloved name in Catering industry since 1949. Known for its commitment to quality, tradition, and customer satisfaction, the brand offers a wide range of online sweets and mithai that capture the essence of India’s rich culinary culture. With over 70 years of experience, Shree Vaishnavi Sweets is now bringing its authentic offerings straight to your doorstep, offering an unmatched online mithai delivery service.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The brand’s success lies in its unwavering dedication to traditional recipes. Passed down through generations, these recipes ensure that every sweet delivers the same authentic taste and cultural richness that has been a part of Indian culinary traditions for centuries. The brand uses only premium ingredients like fresh nuts, pure ghee, and aromatic spices to create its sweets, making them a true reflection of India’s diverse culinary heritage.

Shree Vaishnavi Sweets goes beyond traditional sweets by incorporating modern baking techniques into its offerings. Their special bake shelf includes a range of innovative sweets, catering to contemporary tastes while preserving the same uncompromised quality. Whether you’re craving a classic peda or a modern twist on traditional mithai, Shree Vaishnavi Sweets has something for everyone.

The brand also offers customisable sweet boxes, perfect for gifting during festivals or special occasions. With eco-friendly packaging and fast delivery options, you can enjoy fresh and delicious mithai delivered to your home without any hassle.

Shree Vaishnavi Sweets is committed to providing an excellent customer experience. With transparent policies, 24/7 customer support, and the ability to track your orders, you can rest assured that your sweets will arrive fresh and on time. Plus, enjoy special discounts, including 10% off your first order and multiple free delivery options.