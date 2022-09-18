Engineers’ Forum Confers With Special Lifetime Achievement Award on Metro MD Dr Dixit

Advertisement

– Engineers’ Forum’s Special Lifetime Achievement Award to Maha Metro MD Dr Dixit

NAGPUR: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit was conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award by Engineers’ Forum, here today (Saturday). The award was presented at an event organised on the occasion of Engineers’ Day and held at Vanamati Hall. Dr Dixit was selected for this award for his contribution in the field of infrastructure and engineering.

Dr Dixit is currently attending a meeting of Asian Development Bank, received the award in online format. The award was physically received on his behalf by Shri Anil Kokate, Director (Strategic Planning). Replying to his felicitation, Dr Dixit credited the award to the entire Maha Metro team. “At one point of time, Maha Metro employed 11,000 workers in Nagpur and Pune. This award is a recognition to tireless efforts put up by employees and all those associated with the organization in these 6-7 years,’’ he said.

“Public Transport is not in good shape, which leads to congestion of two and four-wheelers on city roads. This results to congestion and pollution on the roads. This is where Metro services are important and we had the aim to provide high quality transport service in cities of Nagpur and Pune,’’ he said. He thanked Governments of India and Maharashtra, local bodies and citizens of Nagpur for their help in executing the project.

Dr Dixit was felicitated by Shri Prakash Kulkarni, President and Shri Keshav Tayade, secretary of Engineers’ Forum respectively. Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year to commemorate birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna M Visveswaraya for his contribution in the field of engineering.

*Dr Deepak Pathak, Professor, IIT, Mumbai and Padmashree* recipient, was felicitated by Engineers’ Forum on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Deepak Pathak, spoke about the extensive use of 5D BIM by Maha Metro. “I was associated with Maha Metro as part of the team which worked on 5D BIM,” he said and added that it has revolutionised project execution by reducing cost overruns. It was Dr Dixit’s decision to introduce 5D BIM in the project, he said and lauded his role in taking such a major decision while executing Metro project.

The theme of Engineers’ Day for the current year is – `Smart Engineering for Better World’. Dr Atul Vaidya, Director of National Engineering Environmental Research Institute (NEERI) presided over the function. Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the challenges posed by urbanization. This leads to stress on civic system, he said and cited example how this has been impacting cities in some ways.

It may be recalled that Dr Dixit was felicitated at 4th World Record Holders’ Meet held at New Delhi for being chosen in top 100 record holders for excellence in world stage 2022 by Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. Geospatial World – a prominent media platform with diverse activities – had conferred `Excellence Award for Metro Project’ on Maha Metro Nagpur recently.

