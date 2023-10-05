Engineering student raped near Jamtha, Nagpur; cops launch manhunt

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Jamtha area, after an Engineering student was reportedly sexually exploited here, police said on Thursday.

Senior sources from Nagpur Police have confirmed the news.

According to police sources, the victim girl was heading home after college when a herdsman with an axe in his hand approached her on Wednesday evening. He reportedly threatened her with an axe and took her to an isolated area in Jamtha and sexually exploited her.

The matter came to fore on Thursday, acting swiftly on which, the Top Brass of Nagpur Police rushed to the spot.

An offence under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered with Hingna Police Station.

In the meantime, cops have launched the manhunt of the accused.

