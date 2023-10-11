ENG Vs BAN, CWC 2023 Highlights Score: Bangladesh All Out, England Won By 137 Runs

HIGHLIGHTS – England vs Bangladesh, ODI WC 2023, Match 7: After a poor show in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, defending champions England roared back in style as they crushed Bangladesh and claimed their first victory of the ODI World Cup 2023. Riding on opener Dawid Malan’s stunning maiden World Cup century, England set a huge target of 365 runs for Bangladesh. The Three Lions most trusted batter, Joe Root, played a supportive knock of 82 off 68 balls, while Jonny Bairstow scored 52 off 59 balls. At the end of the first inning, Bangladesh bowlers made a comeback as they picked up a few quick wickets and restricted England to 400 runs.

In the second innings, England’s left-arm pacer Reexe Topley dismantled Bangladesh by picking up his first three wickets in his first spell. Litton Das fought on for Bangladesh, and there was just a bit of exaggerated hope till he was around, but he was nipped out by a Chris Woakes outswinger. Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy scored a few runs, but it was too late to win the game for Bangladesh. It took Liam Livingstone to get the wicket for Hridoy. Later on, it was a one-sided victory as England won by 137 runs.

Advertisement

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement