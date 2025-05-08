Encroachment on Footpaths from Bajaj Nagar to VNIT

Advertisement



Nagpur :Encroachment on footpaths across Nagpur has left pedestrians with little to no space to walk safely, contributing to a rise in road accidents. Taking note of the issue, Madhukar Kukde, President of the Citizen Forum for Equality, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court.

During the hearing on Thursday, an intervention application was also filed by Sunita Mudaliar and others, raising strong objections to activities along the footpaths from Bajaj Nagar to VNIT Chowk. They requested the Court to order removal of the encroachments. In response, the High Court has directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to file detailed replies.

Advocate Tushar Mandlekar represented the petitioners, while Advocate Jaimini Kasat appeared on behalf of the NMC.

Municipal Response on Hoardings Tender

During the hearing, NMC Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram submitted an affidavit stating that the tenders issued for advertising rights on footpath hoardings have been cancelled. The affidavit assured the Court that all hoardings installed under these tenders would be removed within 15 days.

According to the affidavit, the original tender issued on December 4, 2024, had designated 78 spots for installing 15-feet-high hoardings along one side of footpaths. Prior to issuing the tender, a committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner had been formed on March 4, 2024, to assess whether the hoardings would obstruct pedestrian movement. A report from this committee formed the basis for identifying the advertising locations.

Allegations of Misuse of Footpath Space

In her civil application, Mudaliar alleged that NMC had initially proposed a cycle track from Bajaj Nagar to VNIT, which was later converted into a walking track. However, the area has now reportedly become a gathering spot for drunkards. Due to unregulated construction and encroachments, frequent traffic congestion is being reported.

The court was informed that citizens had already written to the Municipal Commissioner in May 2024, urging cancellation of the project. Yet, under the guise of beautification, NMC began setting up seating areas which led to food vendors gradually taking over the space. Objections were also raised over the reduction of road width to just 25 feet because of this project.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court issued directions to the concerned authorities and adjourned the matter for further hearing.

