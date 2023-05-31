Enchanting Manipuri rhythm mesmerizes audience at SPIC MACAY event in Nagpur

Nagpur: Mixing Indian culture with impressive acrobatics, ‘Pung Cholom’ is not for the fainthearted. People of Nagpur witnessed this dance form that came directly from the North-Eastern Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday during the second day of 8th International Convention of SPIC MACAY which is underway at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) premises.

This dance form of Manipur, involves a mix of acrobatics, martial arts and the use of a hand-beaten drum, called the ‘Pung’. Well-known Manipuri musician and Bhakti Sankirtana Guru Kirti Singh, who is also the Guru of Jawaharlal Nehru Dance Academy, Manipur, presented the dance form along with his well-trained and talented troupe. The rich culture of Manipur was clearly visible in the dance form. Every beat that they played on their Manipuri Mridangam was full of music and the acrobatics they did synchronise with the beats.

Advertisement

The discipline of artists depicting the culture of ‘Guru Shishya’ which is the core of Indian folk dances. The audience became spellbound after watching the one-and-a-half hour energetic performance by the Manipuri troupe and after their performance the artists received standing ovations from spectators. Artists were wearing white dhoti, uparana, turban reflecting the regional impressions.

The first session of the second day also witnessed ‘Shahiri’ the Maharashtra’s folk music and ‘Gurubani’ the Punjabi divine music. Maharashtrian folk art ‘Powada’ about Goddess Tulja Bhawani, presented to the fans by the well-known Shahir Vijay Pandey in his Deccan voice, made audiences tap their feet along. This folk art, which started with Ganesh Vandana written by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj made a perfect start.

The sound of traditional instruments accompanied the vocals well. The social work done by the saints of Maharashtra were stated through bhajans, kirtans and bharudas. The biography on Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj presented by Shahir Vijay Pandey and his team touched the hearts of Powada lovers. So, Powada on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Narveer Tanaji Malusare took the fans to the Chhatrapati Shivaji’s era. He won the hearts of the audience by creating sounds of various instruments with his amazing khanjiri playing.

At the end of the first session, Dr Alankar Singh presented a pleasant Gurubani along with his disciples and gave the audience a spiritual feeling. Hearing the ‘shabad’ sung by him, the appeal rendered by Sandeep Singh in gentle notes on the dilruba instrument, and the wonderful table playing of Narendra Singh made everyone feel as if they were in a Gurdwara. Dr Alankar Singh also performed ‘Ha Wari Mukh Fer Pyare’ written by Sant Kabirdas in Asa Raga from Gurmat Sangeet and ‘Rama Tar Re’ by Sant Namdev from Guru Granth Sahib.

During the programme, Madhuparnaji and Guru Kantapura, Senior Volunteers of SPIC MACAY felicitated Manipuri Musician Guru Kriti Singh and his team. Shahir Vijay Pandey and his team were felicitated by Manjiri Sinha of SPIC MACAY and Neeta Patne, professor of VNIT. Dr Alankar Singh Chamu was felicitated by senior volunteer Kailash Palia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement