Empowering Future Legal Minds: Dr. Ambedkar Law College Celebrates 100 Years with Vision for Timely Justice

Nagpur – “As the institution grows, there must also be transformations in legal processes, with greater incorporation of technology. Time is a critical factor in justice delivery. For democracy to thrive, the kind of justice envisioned by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for the common man must become a reality. Hence, students capable of delivering timely justice should emerge from this college,” stated Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated jointly by former students of the college, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shri Gadkari reminisced about his time at the college, sharing nostalgic memories.

The event was attended by former Supreme Court Justice Vikas Sirpurkar, Minister of State Adv. Ashish Jaiswal, Minister of State Indranil Naik, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr. Prashant Bokare, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajendra Kakde, Principal of the college Dr. Ravishankar More, and several other dignitaries.

Shri Gadkari highlighted the challenge of maintaining quality alongside the universalization of education. “This institution’s quality is closely tied to our judiciary. Esteemed personalities such as former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, former Vice President Mohammad Hidayatullah, and several judges have proven this college’s merit. I am confident that future generations from this institution will continue to uphold these standards,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution, stating, “These principles are unchanging and form the backbone of our democracy. Justice delayed is justice denied, and it is imperative to leverage technology to expedite justice delivery.”

‘Feels Like Coming Home’

“Participating in this event as a former student brings immense pride and joy. It truly feels like coming home. This college has a glorious 100-year history. During my time here, there were two branches, one at Mahal and the other at Sitabuldi. I was elected as a student representative from the Mahal branch, marking the beginning of my journey. Our principal was Dinkarrao Meghe, and the achievements of students from this college have brought immense pride to the institution,” shared Shri Gadkari.

No Funding Shortage for New Building: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government would extend full support for constructing a new building for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College. “The building should be completed within three years. Let us ensure that the foundation stone is laid during this centenary year itself. Simultaneously, prepare a plan for the renovation of the old structure, as it holds emotional significance for us. The heritage of the old building must be preserved,” stated CM Fadnavis.