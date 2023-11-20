Employee dupes Karan Kothari Jewellers of Rs 57.60 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ambazari Police have registered an offence of fraud against an employee of Karan Kothari Jewellers for allegedly duping the firm of Rs 57.60 lakh using challans for refined gold biscuits and coins.

The accused employee, identified as Kaushal Rajanikant Mooni (41), a resident of Flat No. 52, Mulji Thakkar Building, Mumbai, and currently residing at Empire, A Wing, Flat No. 101, Beltarodi, is absconding.

According to police sources, Karan Kothari Jewellers runs door-to-door services to sell refined gold biscuits and coins. When an employee of the firm visits a customer, a challan is issued in their name.

Subsequently, they take the gold and challan to the customers. If a customer is interested, the employee returns to the firm, submits the challan, and generates the bill for the gold. This entire process typically takes a fortnight.

Between October 18 and 25, the accused employee Mooni reportedly took six challans and refined gold biscuits and coins worth Rs 56.60 lakh with him, ostensibly to visit customers.

However, he neither sold the gold nor returned the challans or gold to Karan Kothari Jewellers.

Upon discovering the situation, Karan Kothari Jewellers manager Kaushal Bhagwandas Vyas (50), a resident of Hivari Nagar, alerted Ambazari Police.

Based on Vyas’s complaint, Ambazari Police have registered a case under Sections 408, 418, 420 of the IPC, and the manhunt for the accused is underway.

