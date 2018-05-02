Emotional PM consoles Sushma’s family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of former union minister Sushma Swaraj and paid his respects. A visibly overwhelmed Modi consoled family members of Swaraj. The prime minister will attend her funeral in the evening, official sources said.

The Union Cabinet could also meet during the day to pass a resolution condoling the demise of Swaraj. Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. The former Union minister was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 PM in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.

“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swarajji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” Modi said in a series of tweets. He hailed her as a “prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian” and said she was admired and revered across party lines. “An excellent administrator, Sushmaji set high standards in every ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians,” Modi said.