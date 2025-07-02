Emotional farewell: Outgoing BJP State President Bawankule pens heartfelt letter to party workers

Advertisement





Mumbai: After stepping down from the post of Maharashtra BJP President, Chandrashekhar Bawankule has penned an emotional letter addressed to party workers, expressing gratitude, introspection over his tenure, and a humble apology for any inadvertent mistakes. The letter comes in the wake of recent organisational changes within the BJP, with Ravindra Chavan appointed as the new State President.

Bawankule, who currently serves as the State’s Revenue Minister, shared his political journey, experiences, and the weight of responsibilities that came with leading the party. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to the party and expressed pride in contributing to BJP’s growth in Maharashtra.

“Nation first, then party, then self”

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In his letter, Bawankule wrote, “For the last 35 years, I have been part of public life without any political background. I started my journey by painting campaign walls, distributing pamphlets, and cycling from village to village. From there to becoming the State President of BJP — this journey has been nothing short of incredible for me.”

He further stated that when he assumed office as state chief on August 12, 2022, alongside pride, there was also immense pressure. “The position I was entrusted with had been held by towering leaders like Uttamrao Patil, S. Farande, Gopinath Munde, Nitin Gadkari, Bhausaheb Fundkar, Devendra Fadnavis, and Sudhir Mungantiwar. Carrying forward their legacy was like lifting a bow of Lord Shiva — a daunting task, but with sincerity and support from all of you, I did my best,” he remarked.

A Journey of triumphs and setbacks

Reflecting on his tenure, Bawankule candidly admitted that the Lok Sabha elections did not yield the expected success for the BJP. “That result left me disheartened, but we analysed our shortcomings, learnt from our mistakes, worked harder, and ultimately secured a resounding victory in the Assembly elections. Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP-Mahayuti government returned to power in Maharashtra. This success belongs entirely to our tireless party workers,” Bawankule wrote.

He described the period as a journey filled with both “the disappointment of failure and the joy of victory.”

Bawankule highlighted his efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots. “I travelled extensively across every nook and corner of Maharashtra — from Chandrapur to Bhandara, from rural hamlets to urban pockets. I personally tried to connect with workers at booth level and leaders at the state level to ensure organisational harmony. During this period, we achieved a significant milestone by enrolling 1.5 crore members, making BJP the largest party in the state — a matter of immense pride,” he noted.

Emotional apology and future commitment

Towards the end of the letter, Bawankule humbly apologised for any unintended errors during his tenure. “While discharging my duties as state president, if I unintentionally made mistakes or hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

Expressing gratitude for the love and support received from the people of Maharashtra, he added, “Throughout this journey, our party leaders, office-bearers, and every worker extended unwavering support. The people of Maharashtra welcomed me with warmth and affection wherever I went. I am confident that your love and support will remain with me.”

Bawankule further said, “During my tenure as State President, two major elections took place. We could not achieve the expected success in the Lok Sabha elections, and I too was disappointed on that day. However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President J.P. Nadda, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we engaged in deep introspection, learned from our mistakes, shook off the discouragement, worked tirelessly, and secured a grand victory in the Assembly elections. Under the leadership of Fadnavis, the BJP-Mahayuti government once again came to power in Maharashtra. The entire credit for this success belongs solely to our dedicated party workers. This journey as State President has been a teacher in itself — filled with both the disappointment of defeat and the joy of victory.”

“I consider myself truly fortunate to have been entrusted with this responsibility during a period when a visionary leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is guiding the nation. It has been my greatest honour to contribute as State President to Modi’s vision of a developed India, and now, to continue contributing in my new role as the State Revenue Minister.”

Quoting poet Na. Dho. Mahanor, Bawankule concluded with the lines:

कोणती पुण्ये अशी येती फळाला

जोंधळ्याला चांदणे लगडून जावे !!

(“What good deeds have borne such fruit, Even the weeds are adorned with moonlight!”

Bawankule expressed pride in having served the party during the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a rare opportunity to contribute to India’s development vision. “Now, with the blessings of Goddess Jagdamba and the support of all party workers, I will continue to work honestly and with loyalty as a dedicated BJP worker,” he assured.