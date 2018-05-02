Emergency shutdown1100mmm dia valve @Seminary Hills to be repaired on 9 nov (Mon)

Nagpur: A major valve on 1100mmm dia on Pande-Lay out feeder line located at Seminary Hills has abruptly developed a technical msnag (non-operational) following its old gear arrangement today, resulting in low pressure &

no water supply from Pande-Lay out feeder to many areas of Laxmi Nagar zone. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has planned to repair this huge 1100 mm dia valve by taking an emergency shutdown on Nov 9, 2020 (Monday) from 10 am onwards till 6 pm.

As per technical experts It will take almost 8 to 10 hours time to repair the huge valve, during this period water supply to below mentioned areas shall remain affected as well as there will be no tanker supply from ESR’s in these affected areas will be possible.

Dharampeth Zone: Riffle Line DMA, Futala DMA, Ram Nagar ESR, Ram Nagar GSR: Seminary Hills ESR- & Seminary Hills GSR

LaxmiNagar zone: Pratap Nagar ESR, Khamla ESR, Laxminagar Old ESRTakli Sim ESR, GayatriNagar, Jaitala ESR

GandhiBagh Zone: Killa Mahal ESR, SitaBuldi Fort I & II ESRs Chinchbhavan Command area :- Manish Nagar, New Manish Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Jai Durga Soc-1,2,3,4,5,6, Shilpa Society, Chiranjivi Nagar, Ingole Nagar, Jai Hind soc, Balpande layout

Chinch Bhavan NIT Command area Gittikhadan Command Area:- Jafar Nagar, Borgaon, Kutubshah Nagar, Dashrath Nagar,

Pension Nagar, Adarsh Colony, Sadikabad Colony, Gandhi Layout, Ayappa Nagar, Mankapur area, Utthan Nagar, Indrayani Nagar, Barde Nagar NMC-OCW have appealed people from Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth, Gandhibagh and Gittikhadan, ChinchBhavan ESR areas to store sufficient drinking water for their use.

The inconvenience caused to citizens due emergency shutdown work is highly regretted.

For any complaints about water supply please contact OCW Toll free number: 1800 266 9899 and for any query visit OCW Website @ : www.ocwindia.com