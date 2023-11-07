Emergency Shutdown Notice: Lakadganj Zone – 700 mm Line Distribution Feeder Relocation by NHAI

Nagpur: The Lakadganj Zone is initiating an emergency shutdown to facilitate the relocation of a 700 mm Line Distribution Feeder by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). This shutdown will be in effect from 10:00 AM on November 8, 2023, until 10:00 AM on November 9, 2023.
During this timeframe, residents in the following areas may experience temporary disruptions in their water supply:
Prajapati Nagar
Nehru Nagar Slum
Kamakshi Nagar
Sangharsh Nagar
Maa Umiya Colony
Wathoda Juni Wasti
Sadashiv Society
Panther Nagar (part)
Devi Nagar
New Suraj Nagar
Deshpande Layout
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation as we strive to enhance our infrastructure.
For more information regarding water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899.