Emergency Breakdown on Laxmi Nagar Old Feeder, Temporary Water Supply Disruption Due to Leakage Repair Work…

Advertisement



Nagpur: Water leakage was observed on the Laxmi Nagar Old Feeder near Gandhi T Point in front of the Corporation School. Due to the significant leakage, emergency repair work was undertaken, affecting the morning and evening water supply on 31-03-2025 in the following areas:

Laxmi Nagar Old CA: Abhyankar Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, Madhav Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Aath Rasta Square, NEERI, Pawartoli, Mate Square, Friends Layout, VNIT, Gittikhadan Layout, P&T Layout, Rahate Layout, Income Tax Colony, SE Railway Colony, Central Excise Colony, Dhangarpura, Tatya Tope Nagar, Atrey Layout, Surendra Nagar, Buty Layout, RPTS Road, Jeril Lawn Square, Rahate Colony Square, Dikshabhumi Road, etc.

Ram Nagar GSR CA: Giripeth, Trikoni Park, Ram Nagar Square to Laxmi Bhavan Square, Gokulpeth, Khare Town, Shankar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Dharampeth, University Library Quarters, Law College Square, and Ambazari.

Civil Lines DT: Walkers Street, High Court Bungalows, Income Tax, RBI, Marium Nagar, PNT Colony, Ladies Club Square, Ravi Nagar, All PWD Areas, PWD Quarters, Ahinsa Square.

IBM DT: Ravi Nagar, Telangkhedi, Hanuman Mandir Area.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

OCW urges residents in these areas to use water judiciously during the shutdown period. Water supply will be restored immediately after the completion of the repair work.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement