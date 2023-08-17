‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ – Mobile phone users in India receive test flash message

The emergency alert landed on all Android phones at 1.30 pm on Thursday, August 17

New Delhi: Several mobile phone users across the country on Thursday were taken by surprise after receiving a sudden ‘Sample Testing Message’ from the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India.

The message disseminated by the Centre’s Department of Telecommunication explicitly mentioned that the message was a part of testing an initiative to ensure enhanced public security during emergencies.

Advertisement

As per media reports, the text reads, “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” reads a flash message received by multiple smartphone users around 1:30 pm IST today.

According to the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, in a bid to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency warning broadcast capabilities of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems, similar tests will be conducted from time to time in different regions across the nation.

The government is working with the National Disaster Management Authority to be better prepared for disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods.

Phone users in India had received a similar test alert on July 20.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement