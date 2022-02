Elegant ladies of Nagpur celebrate ebullient occasion of Haldi-Kumkum

Nagpur: To mark their jovial married lives and to pray for the long lives of their spouses; winsome women across the city convened at Haldi Kumkum Ceremony organised by Sonali Arora, Rashmi Tripude and Shweta Deshmukh at Hotel Tuli International, Sadar on Monday.

Notably, Haldi Kumkum gatherings are popularly entertained by Maharashtrian women after Makar Sankranti. Married women exchange Haldi (turmeric) and Kumkum (Vermilion powder), as a symbol of their married status. Married women invite friends, relatives and new acquaintances to celebrate this festival.

Adhering to traditional rituals, Sonali Arora, Rashmi Tripude and Shweta Deshmukh organised an all women’s meet in an atmosphere of merriment and fun. The stunning ladies dressed in traditional attire put Haldi-Kumkum on each other’s forehead and wished each other goodwill.

Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire, the hostess Sonali Arora, Rashmi Tripude and Shweta Deshmukh, left onlookers gaping! They blended pieces of gold jewellery, makeup and hairs for an appealing outcome.

The event witnessed traditional ceremonies like distributes bangles, sweets, small novelties, flowers, betel leaves and nuts as well as coconuts on this occasion.

Nikki Ragoonwala, Rakhi Kukreja, Swati Kriplani, Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani, Snehal Date, Dr Priti Manmode, Vartika Patil, Palvinder Sahu, Nadiya, Sharu Nimje, Arpita Jogwe, Sonal Kitler, Gudiya Khurana, Harsha Kakkar, Poonam Jangid, Pratiksha Dias, Shubhangi Khedikar, Ashwini Choulwar others were prominently present on this occasion.