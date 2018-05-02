Elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor postpone for 3 months

Nagpur: Owing to upcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections, the State has postponed the elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for three months. The decision came on Tuesday after the State Cabinet meeting.

The hot topic of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting was elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor which were colliding with Vidhan Sabha elections in the month of October. As a result, the State Cabinet decided to uphold the Vidhan Sabha elections in October while the elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be rescheduled three months later.

The delay would reward three months extension to the current Mayor and Deputy Mayor. It is likely to note that Mayor Nanda Jichkar has already written the State Cabinet to extend her tenure for 6 months, as she didn’t get a sufficient amount of working period.