Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered Near Zero Mile in Nagpur; Fears of Sexual Assault Surface

Nagpur: A horrifying incident in the heart of Nagpur has sent shockwaves through the city. On Monday morning around 10:30 AM, police recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman from the Zero Mile area in Sitabuldi, one of the city’s central and most secure zones. The woman’s head bore deep wounds, and her clothes were found in a disheveled state, raising suspicions of possible sexual assault.

Mentally Disturbed and Homeless

According to police, the victim appeared to be mentally unstable and was often seen wandering the area or begging for food. A large blood-stained stone was recovered from the crime scene, believed to have been used in the murder.

Shocking Discovery

The crime came to light when a local youth called the police control room at 10:30 AM, reporting the gruesome condition of a woman in the area. Law enforcement immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Sitabuldi Police Station’s senior inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput confirmed the incident.

Murder or Rape?

Authorities have currently registered the case as murder. However, the final determination on whether the woman was sexually assaulted will be made after the postmortem report. Meanwhile, the crime branch is reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and actively searching for suspects.

Police Say:

“The cause of death is under investigation.”

“Truth will be revealed after the postmortem report.”

“A special investigation team has been appointed.”

Unidentified and Vulnerable

Sources say no identification documents were found on the deceased. Locals often saw her asking for food, but her exact identity remains unknown. If her identity cannot be confirmed, the investigation may become more complicated.

Citizens are now questioning how such a gruesome crime could occur in an area considered one of the safest in the city. Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of CCTV surveillance and the lack of protection for the homeless and vulnerable individuals in public spaces.

