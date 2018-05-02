Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jul 24th, 2019
Eight Injured As 3 Cars Collide In Mumbai Due To Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai: Early morning today, eight people got injured after three cars collided due to low visibility following heavy rains in the city.

The incessant rains have again started causing trouble to the residents and commuters and the intensity of rainfall can increase over the next few hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

SkymetWeather has also issued an alert that the rains are predicted to remain intense for the next few hours and water-logging may be seen in part.

Various parts of the city, including Sion, Kurla, Dadar, Hindmata, have become waterlogged due to continuous rainfall over the past few hours.

“A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days, said an IMD official.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls were very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

