Eid ul-Fitr Celebrated with Joy by School HM Charitable Association in Nagpur

Nagpur: The School Head Masters Charitable Association in Nagpur celebrated Eid Milan with great enthusiasm on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr at the residence of its founder president, Zafar Ahmed Khan. The event was marked by warmth, unity, and festive spirit as members gathered to extend their greetings and share in the joyous occasion.

Among the notable attendees were Secretary Dilip Bose, Vice Presidents Sandeep Gaikwad and Mangla Patil, Treasurer Satish Gajbhiye, former Treasurer Sidharth Gedam, and executive members Anita Bhute, Mala Godghate, Mr. Bhute, and Advocate Patil. Also present were Gopichand Patil, a former headmaster, along with several other esteemed headmasters.

During the event, Secretary Dilip Bose expressed his gratitude and extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion. Founder President Zafar Ahmed Khan conveyed his warm greetings, wishing for a blessed Eid filled with love, compassion, and togetherness. He also offered prayers for peace, safety, and security across the world.

The highlight of the gathering was the delightful feast featuring traditional Eid delicacies, including Shirkhurma and Sewai, which were enjoyed by all attendees. The celebration served as a testament to the association’s commitment to fostering harmony and goodwill within the community.

Eid Milan by the School HM Charitable Association continues to be a cherished tradition, bringing together members in the spirit of unity and celebration.

