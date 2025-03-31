Eid Mubarak: Nagpur’s Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers, feasting, and charity

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Muslim community in Nagpur marked Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, with deep religious devotion and joyous celebrations. The festival, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramzan, was observed with special prayers in mosques, heartfelt gatherings with family and friends, and the preparation of traditional delicacies like sheer khurma and biryani.

Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a festival but a reflection of gratitude, spiritual renewal, and communal harmony. It follows a month of fasting, prayer, and charity, reinforcing the values of self-discipline and empathy. Before heading to the mosque for the special Eid prayers, Muslims fulfil an essential tradition — giving ‘Fitr’ (charitable donations) to the needy, ensuring that even the less fortunate can partake in the festivities. This act of charity is what gives the festival its name, ‘Eid-ul-Fitr.’

In Nagpur, mosques witnessed large congregations as devotees gathered for morning prayers, embracing one another with warm Eid greetings of “Eid Mubarak.” Families shared meals on a communal thaal, emphasizing unity and reducing food wastage. Many also visited relatives and friends, strengthening bonds through love and generosity.

A significant aspect of Eid-ul-Fitr is Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charitable contribution given before the Eid prayer, symbolizing care for the underprivileged. The festival serves as a reminder that wealth is a trust from Allah, meant to be shared, not hoarded.

Beyond the feasting and celebrations, Eid teaches unity, compassion, and peace. The day is not just about joy but also about introspection and gratitude — expressing thanks to Allah for His blessings and seeking to carry forward the lessons of Ramzan in daily life.

