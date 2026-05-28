Eid Al Adha Celebrated With Great Zeal by Nagpur Youths

The festival of Eid Al Adha was celebrated with great religious fervour and enthusiasm across Nagpur city. On the auspicious occasion, Muslim brothers offered Eid prayers at various Eidgahs and mosques in the city, seeking peace, prosperity and harmony for all.

Religious scholars shared the inspiring story of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them) in their Eid sermons and highlighted the essence of Qurbani with messages of compassion, peace, gratitude and sacrifice.

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After prayers, Team Vision for Vidarbha appealed to citizens to maintain hygiene and ensure proper disposal of waste materials during the celebrations. People also exchanged Eid greetings and wishes with warmth and joy.

Faizan Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Azeem, Ashraf Khan, Mohammad Afrahim, Mohammad Tehseen, Syed Mujahid Ali, Mohammad Umair were present at Ashraful Masajid, Lashkaribagh, Nagpur

The celebrations reflected the spirit of unity, faith, and social responsibility among the youth and residents of Nagpur.

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