Efforts Underway to Ensure Water Supply Amid Frequent Tripping Issues…

Nagpur: The water supply in various parts of the city is being affected due to frequent tripping incidents, which are currently beyond the control of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW). Despite these challenges, NMC and OCW are making continuous efforts to ensure that water supply through tankers is maintained.

We are striving to provide water through pipelines regularly. However, the tanker supply may not fully meet the demand due to such trippings.

Gold Rate 11 April 2025

Efforts are also being made to reduce the frequency of tripping, and consumers in the affected areas are being informed through text messages in a timely manner.

We request citizens to kindly cooperate during this unavoidable situation. NMC and OCW remain committed to restoring normal water supply at the earliest.

For more information about NMC-OCW, please contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.

