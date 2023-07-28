Efforts to Increase Trains Between Nagpur and Pune After the Accident on Samruddhi Expressway!

Nagpur: The number of accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway has increased. Recently, there was a tragic accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district, resulting in the death of 25 people. Considering this situation and the increased demand for trains between Nagpur and Pune, Khasedar Ramdas Tadas met Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and made the request for more trains on this route.

During the meeting, Ramdas Tadas provided detailed information about the severe accident that occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway to Vaishnav. Due to the shortage of trains and the high number of passengers, private vehicles have to travel to Pune. Due to the lack of reservation availability on certain trains, people face difficulties. Therefore, Tadas made the request to increase the number of trains and halt the Superfast trains at Wardha and Badnera stations.

He also requested to elevate the status of the Wardha-Bhusawal Passenger train to an Express train so that it can stop at various stations such as Kavtha, Talni, Dipori, Malkhed, and Timtala. As a result, passengers will be relieved from various obstacles.

Regarding the passenger trains Nagpur-Amravati, Nagpur-Kajipeth, and Ballarshah-Bhusawal, Tadas asked for restarting these trains with all the previous halts, and the Rail Minister responded positively to this request.

