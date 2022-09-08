Delhi Public School, Mihan organises educational visit to Rajbhavan Biodiversity Park

Advertisement

Delhi Public School, MIHAN organised a visit to Rajbhavan Biodiversity Park, Nagpur for Grade – VII on 7th September, 2022. It had more than 200 types of species of plants and animals.

The park was divided into many small gardens like Butterfly garden, Nature Trail etc. Students visited the Butterfly Garden. There were more than 60 species of butterflies.

The guide Mr. Amey gave wonderful information about butterflies, flora and fauna. The children visited Wetland Habitat. Children were taken on a nature trail where many types of bamboo like Assam Bamboo, Golden bamboo were found, which is considered as the ornament of the jungle.

Medicinal plants like Giloy, Pashanbed, Khus, Solanumnigrum ,Ginger,Mehandietc were also shown to the children. The Rose garden with wide varieties like Sahyadri, America choice was a treat to watch. It was a wonderful learning experience for the children.

