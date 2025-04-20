Education Must Ease Daily Life, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at National Conference in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur : “Education must not only be linked to knowledge but also be useful to society. The value of knowledge increases when it improves people’s daily lives,” said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the National Educational Conference jointly organized by Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nagpur.

Addressing educators and academic leaders, Minister Gadkari stressed the urgent need to impart education that makes everyday living more manageable and meaningful in today’s changing world.

Notable dignitaries present at the event included Padma Shri awardee and education expert Dr. G. D. Yadav, Dr. Babanrao Taywade (President, Sachidanand Shikshan Sanstha), Rajabhau Tankasale, and Mahesh Bang.

Minister Gadkari remarked, “It is commendable that this conference aims to reflect on how to embrace and implement changes in the education system. While planning such events, we must first define the purpose of education. Its primary goal is to shape responsible citizens of tomorrow — a responsibility that lies heavily on the shoulders of educators.”

He added that it is difficult to predict what kind of citizen a student will become in the future, as no one can guarantee perfection. However, it is essential to make continuous efforts. “We must recognize the innate talents in students, help develop those qualities, and ensure they align with future employment opportunities,” he emphasized.

The session concluded with a call for an educational framework that nurtures both intellect and character — guiding students to contribute positively to society.

