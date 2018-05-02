Edify’s Newly Elected Student Leaders Conferred With Ranks

Edify School, Nagpur recently crowned their newly elected Council of Ministers in a splendiferous ceremony at its campus on Saturday, 13th of this month. The 10th Investiture Ceremony of the school began with seeking the almighty’s blessings by the Principal, Dr Plex John who was then taken over by Mast. Aryan Sukhdeve and Miss MahekGhoradkar of grade 10 conducted the programme with their charming style and liveliness.

Directors Mrs Mandeep Kaur Tuli and MrInderpreet Singh Tuli were the guests of honour. The honourable directors announced the head boy, Mast SadqueRazaqChimthanwala, head girl, Miss Mahi Chandel; vice head boy, Mast Dilshad Sharif, vice head girl, Miss VanshikaMalaviya. They were conmferrred on the ranks and sachets by the honourable Directors, to put their shoulders to the wheel. The House captains of four houses of the school, Earth House, Water House, Air house and Fire House; Miss ShravaniJivnani; Miss RutujaYewale; Miss Diksha Lanjewar and Mast yashRajkotia and the deputy House captains, Mast Jasnoor Singh Sabbarwal; Mast Mohammed Saad; Mast JatinMadnani and Miss JanvhiNagare were conferred upon the sachets and ranks with great dignity and gaiety.

The Principal gave all the council members an oath for dutiful, loyal and committed work towards attaining the Mission, Vision and Success of the school. The dignified ministers walked with pride on the carpet and the heads hoisted the flag of school.

The facilitators, Mr Gaurav Mahule, MrskomalChandok, Mrs Poonam Gajbhiye and Mr Dinesh Ghate were elected as the house in-charges for the Earth House, Water House, Air House and Fire House respectively. The Director, Mrand Mrs Tuli congratulated all the newly elected council members and boosted their morale for showing dedication in their work for the academic year. The occasion was graced by wonderful dance and music performances by a few students.