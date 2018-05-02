Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019

Edify’s Newly Elected Student Leaders Conferred With Ranks

Edify School, Nagpur recently crowned their newly elected Council of Ministers in a splendiferous ceremony at its campus on Saturday, 13th of this month. The 10th Investiture Ceremony of the school began with seeking the almighty’s blessings by the Principal, Dr Plex John who was then taken over by Mast. Aryan Sukhdeve and Miss MahekGhoradkar of grade 10 conducted the programme with their charming style and liveliness.

Directors Mrs Mandeep Kaur Tuli and MrInderpreet Singh Tuli were the guests of honour. The honourable directors announced the head boy, Mast SadqueRazaqChimthanwala, head girl, Miss Mahi Chandel; vice head boy, Mast Dilshad Sharif, vice head girl, Miss VanshikaMalaviya. They were conmferrred on the ranks and sachets by the honourable Directors, to put their shoulders to the wheel. The House captains of four houses of the school, Earth House, Water House, Air house and Fire House; Miss ShravaniJivnani; Miss RutujaYewale; Miss Diksha Lanjewar and Mast yashRajkotia and the deputy House captains, Mast Jasnoor Singh Sabbarwal; Mast Mohammed Saad; Mast JatinMadnani and Miss JanvhiNagare were conferred upon the sachets and ranks with great dignity and gaiety.

The Principal gave all the council members an oath for dutiful, loyal and committed work towards attaining the Mission, Vision and Success of the school. The dignified ministers walked with pride on the carpet and the heads hoisted the flag of school.

The facilitators, Mr Gaurav Mahule, MrskomalChandok, Mrs Poonam Gajbhiye and Mr Dinesh Ghate were elected as the house in-charges for the Earth House, Water House, Air House and Fire House respectively. The Director, Mrand Mrs Tuli congratulated all the newly elected council members and boosted their morale for showing dedication in their work for the academic year. The occasion was graced by wonderful dance and music performances by a few students.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Watch Video how Nagpur Police take out Parade of hooligans under DCP Rahul Makhanikar
Watch Video how Nagpur Police take out Parade of hooligans under DCP Rahul Makhanikar
Sr lawyer Mukesh Shukla’s Mercedes stolen from Akashwani Square
Sr lawyer Mukesh Shukla’s Mercedes stolen from Akashwani Square
Maharashtra News
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
हिम्मत असेल तर शिवसेनेने ‘वर्षा’वर मोर्चा काढावा!: विजय वडेट्टीवार
हिम्मत असेल तर शिवसेनेने ‘वर्षा’वर मोर्चा काढावा!: विजय वडेट्टीवार
Hindi News
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मोडर्नाइज़- मैकेनाइज्ड करने की कोशिश
स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मोडर्नाइज़- मैकेनाइज्ड करने की कोशिश
Trending News
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Featured News
Watch Video how Nagpur Police take out Parade of hooligans under DCP Rahul Makhanikar
Watch Video how Nagpur Police take out Parade of hooligans under DCP Rahul Makhanikar
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
Watch Video how Nagpur Police take out Parade of hooligans under DCP Rahul Makhanikar
Watch Video how Nagpur Police take out Parade of hooligans under DCP Rahul Makhanikar
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Sr lawyer Mukesh Shukla’s Mercedes stolen from Akashwani Square
Sr lawyer Mukesh Shukla’s Mercedes stolen from Akashwani Square
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145