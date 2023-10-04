ED summons Ranbir Kapoor in betting case

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on 6th October, in connection with Mahadev betting app case.

The ED has frozen and seized assets worth Rs 417 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting case.

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, which was running operations from Dubai, was allegedly using the online book betting application to launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, reports say.

Reports say Chandrakar and Uppal created an empire in the UAE. In February 2023, Chandrakar got married in the UAE, and the promoters of Mahadev app spent around Rs 200 crore in cash.

The ceremony was attended by prominent Bollywood stars like Sunny Leone, Nushrat Bharucha, Tiger Shroff, Vishal Dadlani and others. The payments made to them are under scanner and treated as PoC by the ED.

